WakeFBPrac

Before Wake Forest began game planning for its opener against Utah State, defensive back Nasir Greer knew one thing about the team: Jordan Love.

Wake Forest is now deep into preparation for Utah State, having ended fall camp last week and started game-specific practices Thursday.

Before the game-planning started to form, though, sophomore safety Nasir Greer knew the one essential thing about Utah State.

“Jordan Love,” he said.

Love is Utah State’s quarterback, one of only two returning starters for an offense that was second in the country with 47.5 points per game last season. The junior completed 64% of his passes (267-for-417) for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, with six interceptions, and added seven rushing scores.

Utah State’s visit to Winston-Salem also will bring Love full circle in a way. When the Aggies came to BB&T Field in 2017, the then-freshman Love replaced starter Kent Myers in the third quarter of the Deacons’ 46-10 win. Love threw a 77-yard touchdown pass on his first series.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments