Wake Forest is now deep into preparation for Utah State, having ended fall camp last week and started game-specific practices Thursday.
Before the game-planning started to form, though, sophomore safety Nasir Greer knew the one essential thing about Utah State.
“Jordan Love,” he said.
Love is Utah State’s quarterback, one of only two returning starters for an offense that was second in the country with 47.5 points per game last season. The junior completed 64% of his passes (267-for-417) for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, with six interceptions, and added seven rushing scores.
Utah State’s visit to Winston-Salem also will bring Love full circle in a way. When the Aggies came to BB&T Field in 2017, the then-freshman Love replaced starter Kent Myers in the third quarter of the Deacons’ 46-10 win. Love threw a 77-yard touchdown pass on his first series.