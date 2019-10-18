WakeFootball

Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad, here at right tackling Utah State's Gerold Bright in the first game of the season, grew up as a Florida State fan. 

Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad is from Palm Harbor, Fla., and grew up as a Florida State fan — not that those feelings still exist.

“They were the Florida team that I grew up watching. And then all my friends and family were pretty much big-time Florida State fans,” Strnad said. “And now every time I go home, it’s just all my friends who still root for Florida State, (other) than when they’re playing Wake, are always asking me, ‘Is this the year you’ve got Florida State?’

“This game is important to me.”

Strnad, who lead the Deacons with 62 tackles, said his fandom dissipated as he began the recruiting process — which is the standard for most college athletes.

“Obviously when you grow up watching that, that’s something you obviously want to do,” Strnad said. “But in the whole high school recruiting process, I didn’t go to any camps there or anything like that; it really wasn’t like that.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments