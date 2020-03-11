GREENSBORO – While the NBA has suspended its season, the fate of the remainder of the ACC Tournament is not clear in the hours after the league announced that it would not permit fans inside the Greensboro Coliseum.
“It’s a fluid situation,” said Paul Brazeau, the senior associate commissioner for ACC basketball.
The NBA announced tonight that one of its players, Utah's Rudy Gobert, had tested positive for coronavirus and that it has suspended its season "until further notice." Earlier in the day, the NCAA said it would hold its tournament in empty arenas, including games March 20 and 22 in the Greensboro Coliseum.
Brazeau said anything was possible as events continue to unfold nationwide, from decisions involving the NHL and Major League Baseball. The league is having discussions with its presidents and athletics directors.
It's also not clear how fans might be reimbursed for tickets to games they weren't permitted to attend and whether the ACC has insurance to cover losses related to such an unusual development.
Four games are scheduled for Thursday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The first game, between top-seeded Florida State and Clemson will start at 12:30 p.m.
