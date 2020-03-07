Updated at 8:06 p.m.:
Pairings for the 67th ACC Tournament in Greensboro beginning Tuesday:
At Greensboro Coliseum
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 13 Pitt vs. No. 12 Wake Forest, 4:30 (ACC)
No. 14 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 7 (ACC)
Second round
Wednesday's games
No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Clemson, noon (ESPN)
No. 5 N.C. State vs. Pitt-Wake Forest winner, 2:30 (ESPN)
No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, 7 (ESPN2
North Carolina-Virginia Tech winner vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 9:30 (ESPN2)
Quarterfinals
Thursday's games
Clemson-Miami winner vs. No. 1 Florida State, 12:30 (ESPN)
N.C. State–Pitt-Wake Forest winner vs. No. 4 Duke, 3 (ESPN)
Boston College-Notre Dame winner vs. No. 2 Virginia, 7 (ESPN)
Syracuse–North Carolina-Virginia Tech winner vs. No. 3 Louisville, 9:30 (ESPN)
Semifinals
Friday's games
First two quarterfinal winners, 7 (ESPN)
Second two quarterfinal winners, 9:30 (ESPN)
Final
Saturday's game
Semifinal winners, 8:30 (ESPN)
