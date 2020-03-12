The ACC Tournament is canceled.
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament," a statement from the ACC read. "For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
ACC commissioner John Swofford presented the Seminoles with the championship trophy. Afterward, FSU's pep band, Seminole Sound, continued to play.
ACC champions came to Greensboro to pick up a trophy, essentially. pic.twitter.com/M6Pf23UuUs— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) March 12, 2020
The league announced its decision just minutes before Clemson and Florida State were scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. in the first of four quarterfinal games at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Florida State's team warmed up for about 10 minutes. An official spoke with the players, and then the players left the court.
"This can't be happening," said one player dressed in his warmups.
The league had announced Wednesday that spectators would not be permitted.
The decision followed announced cancellations this morning by the Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Southeastern Conference, Pacific 12 Conference, American Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference, Western Athletic Conference and Conference USA.
The Big East Conference Tournament has continued this afternoon in Madison Square Garden in New York.
The ACC cancellation is the first in the 67 years of the ACC. Greensboro was hosting the event for the 27th time.
Two games were played during Tuesday's first round, and Wednesday's second round featured four games.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its tournaments would be played with no spectators, including the first- and second-round games at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 20 and 22.
