The ACC's next two men's basketball tournaments are booked: Washington in 2021 and Brooklyn in 2022. Charlotte is back in the rotation as perhaps the state’s trendiest location, and other cities that have hosted the tournament before would love to be involved again.

But one thing is certain: Other cities would like to get in on the action whenever the league announces sites beyond the next two. Besides previous hosts, Pittsburgh would like to have its chance.

“Pittsburgh has expressed interest in hosting the ACC men's basketball championship since it was announced the University of Pittsburgh would join the conference,” said Jennifer Hawkins, executive director of SportsPITTSBURGH, which handles sports developments and tourism for the city. “With the success of the athletics programs and the leadership of director of athletics Heather Lyke, it's not a surprise the University of Pittsburgh is a player in the conversation.

“And, with the quality of events hosted at PPG Paints Arena, centered in a walkable metro area, Pittsburgh is a great option to provide a new experience to the teams, sponsors and fans of ACC men's basketball.”

Furthermore, why not consider Boston and TD Garden? Once upon a time in 2010, the conference was going to take its baseball tournament to Fenway Park before fiscal practicality brought it back to Greensboro.

According to Stephanie Pappas, director of international meetings and sports sales for the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, it doesn't appear likely, even with a member school in town.

“There have not been any recent discussions involving the CVB to host a future ACC Men's Basketball Tournament,” Pappas said.

Whether the league will continue to test new markets or return to familiar places, here's a look at nine cities that will that have the ACC’s attention:

