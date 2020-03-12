GREENSBORO
— The band played a funeral dirge as Florida State’s basketball players warmed up for a game they would never play.
The 67th ACC Tournament will long be remembered as a moment in time, the day everything changed, not only in sports but in America and beyond.
That we were here, at the home of the ACC, was both fitting and poignant.
Matt Brown, the Greensboro Coliseum director, stood under one of the backboards, the game clock stopped at 8:45.
“I think it’s good that it happened here,” he said. “This is where all the history is. It’s probably for the best that we’re not in Brooklyn.”
The news hit hard as it spread from the floor of the Coliseum. A city that has supported this tournament like no other has now endured the worst week in the history of the event.
“My heart bleeds for Greensboro,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said this morning.
No one knows what this will mean for Greensboro in the future. It would be a shame if this missed event weren’t somehow given a rain check for a later tournament. And maybe even more than one.
If nothing else, in its worst moments, the ACC was at home when the news broke slowly over an agonizing two-day ordeal.
“The decision that we have made will have quite an impact on this city,” Swofford said. “This is where we were founded. This is where we live. This is where 27 men’s ACC Tournaments have been played and 20 or so women’s tournaments as well, and a lot of NCAA first and second rounds and even Final Fours. So there’s a tremendous basketball history. This town loves the ACC. This town loves college basketball. I feel for the impact on this city.”
Late in the afternoon, we learned that next week’s NCAA Tournament games would not be played in Greensboro nor anywhere else and that all remaining winter and spring NCAA sports championships were canceled. Duke and Kansas were the first two schools to announce cancellation of all spring sports and all athletics travel for the rest of the year.
All that seemed to wash over us from the moment the news began to spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and it left an empty coliseum and an empty feeling for those of us who were the last to leave the floor.
The scene was somber and sobering as family members from Florida State absorbed the news, watching the FSU players suddenly removed from the floor as the Seminoles band warmed up in a minor key, an eerie and solemn note as a backdrop to a tournament that was never finished.
“This cannot be happening,” one Florida State player said as the team walked off the floor and into the locker room.
The band played on, echoing off empty seats as an impromptu celebration of Florida State’s “championship” wrapped up near midcourt. Journalists
– some carrying notepads, some holding cameras – just wandered around the court as conference officials, Greensboro volunteers and security exchanged nods and awkward acknowledgements that the biggest sporting event in years for this city had just abruptly ended.
A basketball, presumably the game ball, lay unnoticed against the scorer’s table as, one by one, everyone left the floor.
Then it was over.
And the great unknown began.
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State's Dominik Olejniczak holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCChampionship
Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) hugs assistant coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young after the Seminoles were awarded the ACC Championship trophy following the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
acc
Mike Lemcke sits alone in the stands after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record)
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCChampionship
Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) holds the ACC Tournament Championship trophy following the announcement that the remainder of the games would be canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Florida State's RayQuan Evans (0) listens as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACCSWOFFORD
Florida State waits in the tunnel before the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford presents Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and his players the ACC Tournament Championship trophy after announcing the remaining games would be cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Florida State players applaud members of the Clemson basketball team during the trophy presentation following the cancellation of the ACC Tournament on Thursday in Greensboro.
Photos by Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford stands on the court at Greensboro Coliseum after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Members of the media photograph and film players on the Florida State men's basketball team after they were awarded the ACC Tournament championship trophy after the remainder of the tournament was cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
N.C. State fans sit in the Greensboro Coliseum prior to the announcement that the remainder of the games in the ACC Tournament would be cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Members of the Clemson pep band perform to an empty Greensboro Coliseum before the ACC announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
An empty Greensboro Coliseum prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with members of the media after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
An empty Greensboro Coliseum prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Members of the Clemson pep band perform to an empty Greensboro Coliseum before the ACC announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) listens as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Florida State’s Justin Lindner (from left), Nathanael Jack and Anthony Polite listen as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with members of the media after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Mike Lemcke wears a homemade mask as he sits in the Greensboro Coliseum after ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Tournament 2020 watch party in Greensboro
What was planned as a Tournament Town ACC Tournament watch party turned into a Big East Tournament watch party outside the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
ACC Tournament 2020 watch party in Greensboro
Courtney Sparrow, Ashley Wall and Beth Boulton watch the TV monitor displaying a Big East Tournament game instead of the ACC Tournament at a watch party outside the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
ACC Tournament 2020 watch party in Greensboro
A small crowd turned out for Tournament Town ACC Tournament watch party at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
ACC Tournament 2020
Guests leave the Sheraton Hotel at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Thursday. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
ACC Tournament 2020
A logo from the 2016 ACC Tournament on the rear window of a vehicle from Virginia in the parking lot of the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
ACCChampionship
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Tommy Taylor, an installer with Conder Flag, folds up an ACC Tournament sign at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Elliott Brown, an installer with Conder Flag, removes ACC Tournament signs at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Elliott Brown, an installer with Conder Flag, removes ACC Tournament signs at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Members of the production crew pack up at center court of the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCChampionship
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Canceled
A group of tailgaters pack up for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bill "The Comissioner" Steed, right, organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC Canceled
Chuck Crotts cooks chicken wings for his friends at a N.C. State themed tailgate in the parking lot after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The group of about 10 Wolfpack fans were proud of the team's undefeated record in the tournament and confident that their team would have beaten Duke in the afternoon game.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC Canceled
Bryan Jones and his friends pack up cars for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bill "The Comissioner" Steed organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC Canceled
Bill "The Comissioner" Steed and his friends pack up cars for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Steed organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC Canceled
Chuck Crotts cooks chicken wings for his friends at a N.C. State themed tailgate in the parking lot after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The group of about 10 Wolfpack fans were proud of the team's undefeated record in the tournament and confident that their team would have beaten Duke in the afternoon game.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC Canceled
The sidewalk leading to the entrance of the Greensboro Coliseum is empty after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament was canceled by ACC officials in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.