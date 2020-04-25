Wake Forest has announced its basketball program will move forward without Danny Manning as coach, ending his tenure after his sixth season with the Deacons.
Under Manning, Wake Forest was 78-111 overall and 30-80 in the ACC. The Deacons suffered losses to Houston Baptist, Gardner-Webb, Iona, Richmond (twice), Delaware State, Georgia Southern, Liberty and Drake — those last three coming consecutively.
2014-15 season
April 4, 2014: Wake Forest announces the hiring of Manning to replace Jeff Bzdelik, who was 51-76 in four seasons without a berth in a post-season tournament.
Nov. 14, 2014: Manning’s tenure starts with an 80-69 win against UNC Asheville.
Feb. 14, 2015: Wake Forest loses 61-60 at No. 2 Virginia. It’s the closest the Deacons come to beating a top-five team under Manning in 12 chances. Eleven days later, Virginia comes to Joel Coliseum and wins 70-34 — matching the largest margin of defeat for Wake Forest in the history of the building.
March 10, 2015: Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest 81-80 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Deacons’ season ends at 13-19, having lost six of the last seven games.
March 17, 2015: Wake Forest announces that Aaron Rountree III will graduate early and transfer. He’s the first of 18 players to leave Wake Forest before his eligibility expires under Manning.
2015-16 season
Nov. 6, 2015: Winston-Salem native Harry Giles, one of the top five prospects of the 2016 class who was heavily recruited by the Deacons, commits to Duke.
Jan. 26, 2016: Virginia beats Wake Forest 72-71 on Darius Thompson’s banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. It’s the fifth loss of an 11-game losing streak for the Deacons.
March 8, 2016: N.C. State beats Wake Forest 75-72 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, ending the Deacons’ season at 11-20.
March 15, 2016: Wake Forest announces that Andre Washington and Rondale Watson will both transfer out of the program.
2016-17 season
Nov. 11, 2016: Wake Forest starts the season with an 80-59 win over Radford, led by 18 points and 12 rebounds by sophomore John Collins.
March 1, 2017: In the signature win of the Manning era, the Deacons knock off No. 8 Louisville 88-81, which gives them a marquee win to bolster an NCAA Tournament résumé.
March 12, 2017: Wake Forest makes the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first post-season berth since 2010 and remains the only one in the nine seasons since then.
March 14, 2017: Kansas State beats Wake Forest 95-88 in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. The Deacons get 26 points from Collins, the ACC’s runner-up for Player of the Year. The Deacons end the season 19-14.
March 22, 2017: Collins declares for the NBA Draft. In June, he’s selected with the 19th pick of the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
July 29, 2017: Dinos Mitoglou, a native of Greece, foregoes his senior year at Wake Forest to sign a four-year contract Panathinaikos, a Greek club and one of the premier clubs in European basketball.
2017-18 season
Nov. 10, 14 and 17, 2017: Wake Forest loses its first three games, to Georgia Southern, Liberty and Drake. It’s the first time since 1967 that the Deacons have started 0-3.
Nov. 25, 2018: Wake Forest announces that Manning has signed a contract extension. It’s reported by Jeff Goodman, of ESPN at the time, the deal runs through the 2024-25 season.
Feb. 2, 2018: Sam Japhet-Mathias is dismissed from the team “for not meeting program expectations.” The sophomore center played in six games during this season.
Feb. 27, 2018: Rich Washington is confirmed to be leaving the team. He didn’t play in the 2017-18 season and played in only eight games as a freshman in the 2016-17 season.
March 6, 2018: Syracuse beats Wake Forest 73-64 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, leaving the Deacons with an 11-20 record.
March 14, 2018: Donovan Mitchell leaves the program after averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds as a sophomore forward.
March 21, 2018: Keyshawn Woods leaves the program with one season of eligibility remaining. He joins the Ohio State basketball team about a month-and-a-half later.
March 30, 2018: Crawford and Doral Moore announce they’re going through the NBA Draft evaluation process. Neither player comes back. Crawford finishes his three-year career with 1,470 points, 22nd in program history.
2018-19 season
Oct. 10, 2018: Melo Eggleston becomes the sixth player to voluntarily leave Wake Forest’s program in the calendar year.
Nov. 23, 2018: Wake Forest loses to Houston Baptist 93-91 in overtime. The Deacons blow a 14-point lead with about eight minutes left in regulation and a four-point lead in the final minute of overtime.
Dec. 20, 2018: Jamie Lewis becomes the seventh player to voluntarily leave Wake Forest’s program in the calendar year. He is the 18th player to leave the program before eligibility expired under Manning.
Feb. 16, 2019: Wake Forest loses to North Carolina 95-57 – the largest margin of defeat in the history of Joel Coliseum (472 games since 1989). The 38-point margin is also the largest in 227 games played against the Tar Heels, a series that predates World War I.
March 12, 2019: Wake Forest loses to Miami 79-71 in the ACC Tournament, wrapping up the Deacons' second straight 11-20 season and third in the last four years.
March 22, 2019: Wellman announces that Manning will return for his sixth season, stating that even though “we are not where we want to be” as a basketball program, that “I believe our future is bright with (Manning) at the helm.” Manning declares that the Deacons will “take a step” in the upcoming season.
- April 20, 2019: Jaylen Hoard announces that he will remain in the NBA Draft, making him the first one-and-done player in Wake Forest history. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his lone season.
2019-20 season
Nov. 6, 2019: Wake Forest loses its season opener 77-70 at Boston College. Eleven days later, the Deacons drop their next road game — a 67-65 overtime loss at Charlotte.
Dec. 14, 2019: Wake Forest beats No. 23 Xavier 80-78 — its first win against a nonconference foe since Nov. 23, 2015.
Jan. 26, 2020: Wake Forest loses 65-63 in overtime to Virginia — part of a month that saw the Deacons go 2-6 and drop to the bottom of the ACC.
Feb. 11, 2020: Wake Forest beats North Carolina 74-57, the first win against the Tar Heels in Manning’s tenure. The crowd of 10,894 is the first of at least 10,000 this season.
Feb. 19, 2020: On a night that a banner was raised at Joel Coliseum for Dave Odom and luminaries like Tim Duncan and Rodney Rogers were in the crowd, Wake Forest loses to Georgia Tech 86-79.
Feb. 25 and 29, 2020: Wake Forest wins back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2017, first beating No. 7 Duke 113-101 in double overtime, and then Notre Dame 84-73.
March 10, 2020: Wake Forest loses 81-72 to Pittsburgh in the first round of an ACC tournament that's canceled two days later because of the novel coronavirus.
April 9, 2020: Manning says he's moving forward as Wake Forest's coach despite Currie's review of the program still ongoing.
April 25, 2020: Wake Forest dismisses Manning as coach.
— compiled by Conor O’Neill
