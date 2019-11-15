Oguama’s drop in production wasn’t as noticeable because the player he replaced in the starting lineup, Olivier Sarr, came off the bench with 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting and had eight rebounds and two blocks.

Fellow junior Chaundee Brown said he knew the performance was coming for Sarr, who started the first seven games last year and came off the bench in the eighth with 14 points and nine rebounds.

“I told him I knew he was going to have a good game, because he — the same thing happened last year. He came out against Charlotte … so I’d say, ‘You’re going to be good, bro,’” Brown said. “I kept him positive, I just told him to come in and dominate, block shots, like he did, rebound the ball like he did, run the floor."

