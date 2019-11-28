Tommy DeVito took over for Eric Dungey and has had a quietly efficient season, completing 63.2% of his passes (211 of 334) for 2,333 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He’s thrown five interceptions, none of which have come since September — DeVito has the second-longest streak without an interception thrown in the country, at 167 throws.
“DeVito is really an emerging quarterback,” Clawson said before listing his stats. “For a first-time starter, that’s really good. He has great arm strength. He has great velocity on the football.”
