Syracuse Duke Football (copy)

Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) has completed 63.2% of his passes this season.

Tommy DeVito took over for Eric Dungey and has had a quietly efficient season, completing 63.2% of his passes (211 of 334) for 2,333 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He’s thrown five interceptions, none of which have come since September — DeVito has the second-longest streak without an interception thrown in the country, at 167 throws.

“DeVito is really an emerging quarterback,” Clawson said before listing his stats. “For a first-time starter, that’s really good. He has great arm strength. He has great velocity on the football.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments