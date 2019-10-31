NC State Boston College Football

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary will start Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

Devin Leary will become the Wolfpack’s third quarterback to start a game this season. Leary, a redshirt freshman from Sicklerville, N.J., completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns against Boston College, his first extensive work of the season.

“I understand they’ve just made a change at quarterback, and certainly Leary finished the BC game playing very well,” Coach Dave Clawson said.

Leary relieved Bailey Hockman, who threw for 208 and 205 yards against Florida State and Syracuse, respectively, and averaged 6.2 yards per attempt in those two games combined. Against Boston College, Hockman completed 4 of 10 passes for 27 yards and threw an interception.

