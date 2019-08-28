Mountain West Preview Football

This is the first of two teams the Deacons will face that has a new coach in a former role. Gary Andersen, like Mack Brown at North Carolina, returned to his former post.

Andersen was 26-24 at Utah State in four seasons as head coach from 2009 to 2012. That run includes a 7-6 mark in 2011 — the Aggies' first winning season in 15 years — and an 11-2 record in 2012.

He left to coach at Wisconsin, where he was 19-7 from 2013 to 2014, before taking over at Oregon State ahead of the 2015 season. Andersen resigned in the middle of the 2017 season, his third season in Corvallis, Ore. His overall record as the Beavers’ coach was 7-23, and he left a wake of oddities in his departure — namely leaving his entire buyout of more than $12 million on the table and approving the publication of text messages to a reporter critical of his assistant coaches.

Andersen's last stop on his strange journey back to Utah State was spending the 2018 season as the associate head coach and defensive line coach at Utah.

