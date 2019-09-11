Like Wake Forest a season ago, North Carolina has a freshman quarterback named Sam — Howell is the surname here — who has impressively started his career with two wins.
Howell first engineered an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter against South Carolina in Charlotte, throwing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for a 24-20 win. And then last week, Howell took the Tar Heels on a nine-play, 75-yard drive to win the game, converting a fourth-and-17 and throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left.
“Howell is in no way, shape or form playing like a true freshman. Just really has shown a lot of poise,” Clawson said. “He’s playing with a lot of courage, he’s not afraid to run the ball. The throw he made on fourth-and-17, and then the touchdown strike he threw, that does not look like a guy playing his second game.
“He’s playing really well and obviously the moment is not too big for him.”
