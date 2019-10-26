Wake Forest’s sacks rate took a sharp decline once ACC games started, but that doesn’t mean its defensive line has been unproductive.
The Deacons have two sacks in the past three games, but recorded a season-high 12 tackles for loss against Louisville and had another eight against Florida State. Wake Forest has eight defensive linemen to rotate and should reap some rewards of that depth in November.
