Coach Dave Clawson noted the degree of difficulty in Michigan State’s schedule, with the Spartans facing — and losing — to four teams that finished in the top 14 of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

“I really believe that their record is a little deceptive. They come in at 6-6 and had to win their last two games to be bowl eligible, but if you break down their season they’ve played four teams that are in the top 14,” Clawson said.

Michigan State lost to No. 2 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan, all in the midst of a five-game losing streak that spanned October and went into mid-November (the other loss in the slide was to Illinois).

“You can’t pull those games out of the schedule, but I will anyways,” Clawson said. “If you take away those games they’re 6-2 and they’ve outscored their opponents almost two-to-one. So in those other eight games, they at times have been dominant.”

