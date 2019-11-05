A player for Boston College is making a return of sorts to the ACC in this game. Former Duke point guard Derryck Thornton will be making his Boston College debut.

Thornton, who graduated from high school early and enrolled at Duke for the 2015-16 season, transferred to USC after his lone season in Durham. In two seasons with the Trojans, Thornton averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists per game.

He joined Boston College as a graduate transfer and is a projected starter for the Eagles, who are replacing Ky Bowman in the backcourt.

