WakeFootball (copy)

Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure. The Aggies ran 40 plays on offense last week against the Deacons. In the Rice Owls' game last week, they ran 44 plays for the whole game.

Utah State ran 40 plays in the first half of last week’s game — Rice ran 44 against Army for the entire game.

“Offensively, their style presents a challenge,” Clawson said. “It’s completely opposite from what we do and from what we’ve seen. They’ll use multiple personnel groups, they get a lot of groupings with two, three, four tight ends.”

Rice racked up 181 rushing yards on 30 attempts against Army, and its touchdown was a 54-yard run by Nahshon Ellerbe.

“It’s hard to prepare for, they stress you out with your run fits, you’ve gotta be really good with your eyes and it’s extremely well thought out,” Clawson said.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments