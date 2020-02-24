Wake Forest’s loss at Duke was mostly over by halftime, with the Deacons trailing 49-23 and never making much of a run in the second half — the closest Wake Forest came to the lead was 21.

“I mean, I’ve still got a bad taste in my mouth from what happened the last time we played them,” Childress said. “Obviously I want to get that taste out and come out victorious.”

