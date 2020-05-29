Mystery remains at cornerback for the Deacons — and probably won’t subside until they play a few games next season.
But some of that mystery would’ve been clearer with a full spring, and Dicks was earning first-team reps at cornerback opposite of senior Ja’Sir Taylor. Though he has decent size for a cornerback, missing the majority of spring practices cost Dicks a chance to make an impact before the crop of freshmen cornerbacks arrives — Caelen Carson, Gavin Holmes and J.J. Roberts.
The other part of the equation at cornerback was lost on-field time with new cornerbacks coach Paul Williams, who seemed to be making an early impact.
