We never got to see Jurgens on the field for Wake Forest’s five spring practices — he was recovering from an injury and was expected to return to the field after spring break.
Jurgens enrolled early in 2018 and has seemingly been on an upward trajectory ever since. He was Tom’s primary backup last season and is poised to take on a starting spot.
Jurgens is the presumptive starter at center when healthy, and the spring would’ve been his first extended period of first-team reps.
Again: the entire Beef Boys unit is perhaps damaged more than any other position group because of the lost practice time in piecing together an optimal starting five. And it feels like Tom and Jurgens stood to benefit the most from adjusting to new roles in the spring.
