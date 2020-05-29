One of the biggest stories to emerge last spring was McCollum, who put on about 35 pounds in his first couple of months on campus and quickly established himself as a candidate to start when the season began.
Things in the season didn’t come as easy for McCollum — he had 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He played 23.5% of his snaps on the season in the opener against Utah State, things seemingly accelerating for the freshman and never allowing him to catch up.
The spring would’ve been McCollum’s chance to slow things down and regain his footing and some confidence.
