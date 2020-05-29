Really, the entire offensive line unit could have its own story on disrupted development as a whole, but that’s perhaps a story when the season is closer.
Tom lands in the top spot not because he’s an undeveloped player, but because of his position shift to left tackle. Justin Herron started a program-record 51 games, all at left tackle. Jake Benzinger started 12 in the 2018 season when Herron was injured. Now Herron and Benzinger are on NFL rosters, leaving Wake Forest without an experienced starter at tackle.
Those were the shoes Tom was stepping into, having started all 13 games at center last season and earning an honorable mention All-ACC nod. He played tackle in high school and cross-trained at the position in practices last season, but Tom missed valuable on-field development and reps at the position.
“My development at tackle has definitely been disrupted because of practices being canceled,” Tom said in April. “But I’ve been trying to still get the work in. I do drill work with my brother (Cameron Tom, a center with the New Orleans Saints) to focus on techniques that I need to master at tackle.
“It’s definitely been a disruption, but I think I’m making adjustments that’ll help me out.”
