Updated at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday with new version:
DURHAM — It was a topsy-turvy night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
He offered a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant but also scolded the Duke students on a night the Blue Devils defeated Pittsburgh 79-67.
Krzyzewski admonished the students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devil player and assistant coach. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.
Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting “Jeff Capel, sit with us,” a chant often used as a sign of endearment for high-profile recruits and former Duke players when they visit, according to the (Burlington) Times-News' Bob Sutton.
At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: “He’s one of us!”
After Cameron Crazies started yelling "Jeff Capel, sit with us," Coach K could be seen yelling "Shut up" and "He's one of us."— ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020
Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv
Krzyzewski apologized later but said he’d prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.
“It was a mistake on my part, but I’d rather make a mistake in protection of my guy,” Krzyzewski said. “I went at the end of the half and said, ‘Look, he’s our guy.’ And that’s said. So I apologize. Let’s think of a different cheer.”
Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers. Duke also honored alumnus and former ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan, who died at age 91 during the weekend.
Bryant was one of the leaders of the U.S. Olympic teams that Krzyzewski coached to gold medals in 2008 and 2012. Krzyzewski reminisced about how Bryant would call his granddaughters “Princess” and kiss their hands.
“The last couple of days have been really emotional,” Krzyzewski said. “Look, Kobe was one of my players. I coached him on three teams. He was my leader. We had special moments, private and public. He was amazing with my grandkids."
Freshman center Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the ninth-ranked Blue Devils (7-2, 17-3), who will open a three-game road swing at Syracuse on Saturday night.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and 13 rebounds as No. 9 Duke beat Pittsburgh 79-67 on Tuesday night after both teams honored Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The somber opening gave way to a testy battle on the court that included an eruption by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski — in the direction of his own fans.
The Hall of Fame coach was angered by the Cameron Crazies directing a playful chant at Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel — a former Blue Devils player and assistant coach. Krzyzewski yelled at the fans to “Shut up!” and then came over across the court to scold them at the end of the first half.
Before tipoff, players for Duke and Pitt honored Bryant when they warmed up in T-shirts with purple and gold numerals 8 on the front and 24 on the back — the numbers Bryant wore with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.
Bryant and Duke alumnus and former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan, who died Friday, were honored before the game. Krzyzewski, who coached Bryant as Team USA won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, stood stoically as his former player was honored.
Tre Jones contributed 14 points and Duncan Goldwire scored 13 as the Blue Devils (17-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight game after dropping consecutive decisions to Clemson and Louisville. Pitt (13-8, 4-6) was led by Au’Diese Toney’s game-high 27 points, but lost for the fourth time in six games.
The Blue Devils displayed balance on offense in the first half as they took advantage of the attention freshman center Carey attracted in the paint. Carey scored seven of Duke’s first nine points, forcing the normally stout Pittsburgh defense to collapse in on him in an effort to deny him the ball and contest his shots.
With Panthers defenders concentrating on Carey, Duke’s perimeter players capitalized on wide-open 3-point opportunities. By halftime, junior guard Goldwire had a career-high three 3-pointers as Duke was 7 for 14 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Pittsburgh mounted a furious rally in the second half, though, as Duke temporarily lost its scoring touch after leading 60-42. A 23-8 run sparked by Toney’s inside and outside scoring pulled the Panthers within 68-65 with 4:26 to play. But a pair of free throws by Matthew Hurt, a basket on the block by Carey and a 3-pointer by Stanley restored a double-digit lead for Duke.
BIG PICTURE
Pittsburgh: The Panthers are scrappy, and athletic and present challenges for opponents with their defense. A double-digit loss is no occasion for celebration, but Pitt can take pride in the way it competed in Capel’s homecoming, trailing by just three points late in the second half.
Duke: The Blue Devils’ accuracy from 3-point range in the first half was the most welcome development of the night. An intense man-to-man defense and the low-post scoring skills of Carey should give Duke a chance to win just about every game. If the rest of the cast can score from the perimeter, the Blue Devils can take their game to another level.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: Hosts Miami on Sunday.
Duke: Visits Syracuse on Saturday to start a three-game road swing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.