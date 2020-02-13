The Wake Forest women’s basketball team picked up a convincing 66-52 road victory over Clemson on Thursday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Why the Deacons won
Wake Forest surged at the beginning of both halves. Ivanca Raca scored 10 of her 23 points in the first quarter as the Deacons jumped out to an early 21-14 lead. Wake swarmed the court defensively, collecting 12 steals and forcing 17 Tigers turnovers. Offensively, Wake was efficient. Four Deacons finished the game with a double-digit plus/minus stat. As a team, Wake Forest was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.
The big play
Going into the second half with a 36-24 edge, the Deacons extended their lead to 20 (largest of the game) just over two minutes into the third quarter behind shots from Raca, Christina Morra and Alex Sharp.
Stars
Wake Forest: Ivanca Raca 23 points, 5 rebounds; Alexandria Scruggs 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Alex Sharp 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Clemson: Amari Robinson 14 points, 6-9 FG, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Kobi Thornton 11 points, 6 rebounds.
Records
Wake Forest: 13-12, 6-8 ACC.
Clemson: 7-17, 3-10 ACC.
Up next
Wake Forest: Sunday vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Clemson: Sunday vs. Miami, 1 p.m.
