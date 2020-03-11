wake forest demon deacons logo

Coastal Carolina 10

Wake Forest 4

Why the Deacons lost

The teams were tied at four apiece after the first five innings, but Coastal Carolina erupted in the bottom of the sixth, kick-started by a home run by Alex Gattinelli. The home team scored six runs on five hits. The rest of the contest was scoreless on both sides.

Stars

Wake Forest: Michael Turconi 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; DJ Poteet 2-5, SB.

Coastal Carolina: Cooper Weiss 3-4, RBI, 2B; Zack Beach 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B.

Records

Wake Forest: 9-8.

Coastal Carolina: 11-5.

Up next

Wake Forest: vs. Clemson, Friday 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina: at Louisiana, Friday 7 p.m.

