Virginia receiver Dejon Brissett tries to make the catch, and he couldn't, but Duke's Jeremiah Lewis was called for a penalty.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bryce Perkins ran for three touchdowns and Wayne Taulapapa ran for two as Virginia beat Duke for the fifth year in a row, 48-14.

The Cavaliers (3-1 ACC, 5-2 overall) forced five turnovers, turning them into 20 points, in taking the Coastal Division lead over Pitt (2-1, 5-2). Joe Reed also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, his second kickoff return touchdown this season and fifth of his career.

The Blue Devils (2-2, 4-3) went in averaging more than 40 points over their last five games but managed only a 36-yard scoring pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey against Virginia's front-line defense. Duke gained just 166 yards in the first three quarters before Chris Katrenick replaced Harris for the final 15 minutes. Katrenick hit Eli Pancol with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 remaining.

Perkins scored on two 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run and Taulapapa scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards. The Cavaliers had four scoring drives of 34 yards or fewer — one after they stopped Duke on a fourth-and-1 play — and led 27-0 before the Blue Devils finally scored.

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils' fourth first down came midway through the third quarter when the snap to punter Austin Parker on fourth-and-3 from the Duke 32 bounced and Parker picked it up and ran 4 yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-5, Parker was on again to punt and appeared to be trying a rugby-style kick but instead tucked the ball and ran for 12 yards to the Virginia 46. It was the first time the Blue Devils crossed midfield all game.

Virginia: The Cavaliers caught a break in the first half when Perkins dove over the pile for the end zone and fumbled. Duke players charged out of the pile in celebration, but a review determined that Perkins had broken the plane of the end zone before the ball came loose, giving the Cavaliers a 17-0 lead.

Up next

Duke: At North Carolina, 4 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports Carolinas).

Virginia: At Louisville, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ACC, ESPN or ESPN2).

