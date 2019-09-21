Top-ranked Wake Forest rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 1-0 win over Syracuse on Saturday night in its ACC home opener at Spry Stadium on front of 3,143 fans.

Justin McMaster scored in the 63rd minutes with an assist going to Machip Chol for the only goal of the game.

The Deacons improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Orange fell to 2-2-3 and 0-1-1 in the ACC.

The Deacons, who lost to James Madison on the road on Tuesday, outshot the Orange 13-8 and goalie Andrew Pannenberg of the Deacons earned the shutout as me made one save.

"I think the guys knew what to expect from Syracuse and we've had our troubles with them in the past," Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said. "I think it's a good feeling and good momentum boost."

The Deacons will play at Davidson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before playing host to Clemson on Saturday in another ACC match at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments