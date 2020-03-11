GREENSBORO — So at what point do we shut this down? At what point do we send the fans home from the 67th ACC Tournament?
The NCAA Tournament, which will be here next week, will be played without fans. That’s a pretty good indication that playing out the ACC Tournament in front of 20,000 fans from up and down the eastern seaboard is not a good idea.
The league sent a tweet this afternoon saying that games tonight at 7 and 9:30 p.m. would be played as scheduled with fans inside the Greensboro Coliseum.
"We are aware of the announcement by the @NCAA and will evaluate the remainder of the tournament. More information will be forthcoming," the ACC's tweet read.
As more and more sporting events and public gatherings announce cancellations, as more and more people come to their senses and ban fans from large coliseums and even outdoor events, state and local officials here appear to be waiting for word from above.
Or at least Raleigh. Or maybe Grandover.
County, state and league officials are for now standing behind a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency that recommended taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority,” he said. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that. Though we are still in the early stages in North Carolina, time is a valuable resource and we must work together to slow the spread while we can.”
I have an idea. Let’s stop inviting 20,000 people into the Greensboro Coliseum all day, every day, this week in a blind ceremony of basketball over common sense.
All over the country, as news of the slowly spreading virus hits home in states and communities, governors and health organizations, along with sporting entities, are making that very decision. Our colleges are sending students home. Our retirement homes are being quarantined. The announcement this afternoon from the NCAA should be all the ACC needs to hear.
One by one, the people in charge of public gatherings, are making the hard decision to err on the side of caution, not sports and entertainment, not hotel nights or restaurant traffic or airplane tickets.
This is a full-blown health scare that is officially a pandemic now, a worldwide problem that requires a worldwide response.
Let’s send our friends home. We can play these games under safer conditions and rest easier having made the correct decision.
Iulia Vann, the interim assistant health director of Guilford County, said today the county is waiting before making any decisions.
“Right now, there is no guidance from CDC or the Department of Health and Human Services,” she said. “We’re also working with organizers of the events.”
So the conversations are happening in a circular fashion. And we’re all waiting for someone, anyone, to make the call.
Kelly Connor, a spokesperson with the N.C. DHHS, said her department wouldn’t make the final decision to send fans home.
“I think that would have to come from the governor,” Connor said.
She, too, pointed to the recommendations outlined in the governor’s statement on Tuesday that suggested people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions absolutely avoid these events.
Apparently, it’s going to take a stronger act than a recommendation.
The governor's office said that though it's possible a decision would come from the governor, it's currently being left up to the ACC.
The league, which is in contact with all health and government bodies, says it's still taking its direction from them. There’s sure to be another announcement from the ACC soon.
On the first night of the ACC Tournament, at halftime of the second game, a group of young parents brought their infants onto the floor of the coliseum where players had spent the day running, sweating and spitting onto the court.
They put their babies on the court and let them participate in a race, crawling on their bare hands and knees in hopes of winning a backpack for their parents.
It was insane. It was foolish, and it was a clueless attempt at entertainment by people who either don’t agree with the health warnings or don’t take them seriously.
We’ve pushed this as far as we can. If the governor won’t make this decision, then the adults in this state have to do it for him.
Finish the ACC Tournament without fans.
This is bigger than basketball and backpacks.
A spokesman said the governor will not attend the ACC Tournament tonight.
