Mike Krzyzewski is No. 1 on the victories list – and Public Enemy No. 1 to a lot of Carolina fans.
But the December night in Greensboro in 2010 when the Duke coach passed Smith for what was then the No. 2 spot on the all-time list, Krzyzewski was red-eyed and clearly moved after the game.
Smith had sent Krzyzewski a hand-written note, congratulating him.
“For me, I was so competitive with Dean for many years, and then we became great friends,” Krzyzewski said. “And as we built our program, I better understood his program and just how remarkable it was that he was able to build that program. What happened is there was a mutual respect for that level, because there aren't that many who get to that level. And here we have it kind of within walking distance.”
Krzyzewski knows milestones can be emotional minefields. He passed Smith and eventually his own mentor, Bob Knight.
“In passing that total, it doesn't mean you've passed him,” Krzyzewski said. “His level of achievement stands alone. Just like others. Really, to compare number of games is not the right thing to do. But to pass a milestone like that and know that's what he did, that meant a lot. And Dean was great about that.”
Four of the top six on college basketball’s all-time victories list come from the ACC. And all four — Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Smith and Williams — shared long tenures.
“Our conference produces excellence,” Krzyzewski said. “... The sport that really put this conference on the map is basketball. It has been passionate about the game of basketball, and as a result you’re able to bring in passionate people who built programs that would produce a lot of wins. Not only that, our conference in basketball has shown stability. People have coached at their schools for a long time. Jim Boeheim, myself, Dean, Roy comes back after spending so many years as an assistant. There’s a continuity of excellence and culture. It’s not just a team that wins, a program wins. And a program wins consistently at a high level because of the culture it creates.”
