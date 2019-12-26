At 36, Wes Miller has become one of the best young coaches in college basketball.
Now in his ninth season at UNCG, Miller is the dean of Southern Conference coaches, the longest-tenured active coach in the league.
Miller played for Williams at North Carolina, and he was a member of the 2005 national championship team.
“It was life-changing,” Miller said. “I always wanted to coach, and so I had this incredible experience playing for a Hall of Fame coach. It’s impossible to describe in a couple of sentences. What makes him different, to me, is that I didn’t just learn because I was there but because he embraced that I wanted to coach while I was playing. And he’s embraced that ever since I got done playing. The impact he’s had on my life is immeasurable.”
During his time at Carolina, Miller also got to know Williams’ mentor.
“Coach Smith had an office right beside the back door to our locker room in the basement of the Smith Center,” Miller said. “No windows. It was more like a janitor’s closet than an office. It was a normal thing that would happen a couple times a week, you’d walk out to drop your dirty clothes in the laundry and walk right past his office. His door was open, and he would say hello in the hallway.
“He was really gracious to me. He also knew that I wanted to coach, and so he was really kind and helpful. I got to know him, just not in the same way as people who played for him, of course. But I did get to have a relationship with him, and that’s really special, to feel like I was in some small way connected to one of the great men to ever coach our game.”
And now Williams is closing in on the victory total of that great man.
“As he gets there, he won’t care about a record,” Miller said. “But I would think that he would say similar things about who Coach Smith was to him.”
There’s a continuity down through the generations. Smith to Williams and now to Miller.
“I don’t know how to describe it to people,” Miller said, “other than to say there’s no human being outside of my immediate family who’s had more impact on my life, how I live my life every day, than Coach Williams. That’s the greatest compliment I can give somebody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.