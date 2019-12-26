Steve Kirschner came to Chapel Hill in 1988, fresh out of college at the University of Connecticut.
He’s been at Carolina ever since, working in media relations and communications.
Kirschner was the primary sports information director for basketball under both Smith and now Williams. He has loved his bosses.
“Everything I’ve ever seen or been a part of that they’ve done, it’s always been with the highest integrity in mind,” Kirschner said. “For someone like me, it’s great to come to work every day knowing that’s the kind of person you’re working for.”
Along with the integrity, Kirschner said, is a competitive nature.
“And I don’t just mean in the sense of winning or losing games,” Kirschner said. “They’re competitive in every aspect of their lives. They both understand that, yes, it’s a game they’re coaching. But the competitive part of them is trying to teach the game in a way that the players play at the highest level every second. They coach the walk-ons at the end of the game the same as they coach Michael Jordan or Tyler Hansbrough.”
Williams still idolizes his mentor and wants to stay true to Dean Smith’s principles, Kirschner said.
But he goes about it with subtle differences. Little things. Williams will allow freshmen to speak to media after games. He’s not worried about his players getting their hands on copies of the stat sheet in the locker room after a game, something Smith never allowed.
While Williams “puts his own touch on things,” the comparisons have been difficult.
“It’s been hard for Coach Williams over the last 17 years because there are things he does different,” Kirschner said. “He has tremendous respect for what Coach Smith did and the way he did them. But he’s his own person, and sometimes our fans will say, ‘Well, that’s not the way Dean would’ve done it.’ And it always makes me laugh, because, first of all, he would never call him ‘Dean.’ He always, always says ‘Coach’ or ‘Coach Smith.’ So there’s been a kind of tug and pull over the last 17 years. It was easier when he was at Kansas because, yes, he was still Coach Smith’s protégé, but he wasn’t here in the glare of Chapel Hill where the comparisons are so obvious.”
The aw-shucks, dadgum humbleness isn’t an act, either, Kirschner said. It’s who Roy Williams is. And even after all the success, he still doesn’t think he rates with Dean Smith.
“It bothers him as he gets near 879,” Kirschner said. “He doesn’t want people to think he’s on par with Coach Smith or that he could surpass Coach Smith somehow. That’s the last thing he wants, because he doesn’t see it himself.
“He holds Coach Smith up to such a high standard, as a person and as a mentor, not just the X’s and O’s stuff. He talks a lot about how great Coach Smith was in all areas of running a program, and he doesn’t think he’s there. … He just doesn’t see it, and so, yeah, it’s uncomfortable for him. It’s genuine. And it will be difficult when he does get to 879 and 880.”
