Hubert Davis played four years for Smith, graduating with the best career three-point shooting percentage in Carolina’s history and parlaying that fine jump shot into a 12-year NBA career.
He returned to Carolina six years ago, giving up a high-profile gig as an analyst for ESPN so he could coach on Williams’ staff.
“The other people on staff here either came from Kansas or played for Coach Williams,” Davis said. “But I’m not an outsider, because I feel Coach Smith’s presence every day and in everything we do. It’s almost like Coach Smith is right here with us.”
As Davis has grown closer to Williams, he sees a common thread with his old coach. Like Smith before him, Williams puts people above basketball.
“He’s the best boss you could ever have,” Davis said. “When I tell people about the type of person I work with, I get two reactions. No. 1, they look at me like I’m weird or, No. 2, they’re envious.
“Look, the most important things in my life are — in this order — my faith in Jesus, my family, and then my job. My job is extremely important, but it’s third on the list. Every week Coach Williams comes up to me and asks, ‘What are your kids doing; when are their games?’ He will change practice times so I can be there for my kids. He will tell me to miss a practice, or to meet the team on the road. All so I can make it to my kids’ games.”
Davis has two children in high school and a third in middle school. All three are active in extracurricular activities, and his oldest son plays basketball.
Davis believes the flexibility in his own work schedule is a direct result of a painful lesson Williams learned the hard way.
“If you ask him what is the one thing in his coaching career that he wished he had done differently,” Davis said, “he will tell you that while he was at Kansas he wished he would’ve tweaked practice times here and there so he could’ve been at a lot more of his son Scott’s high school basketball games. To this day, he says he wonders why he didn’t do that. And when he tells that story, he always gets choked up and starts to cry. Every time. He never wants any of his assistant coaches to make that same mistake. He wants us to do our jobs, but he makes sure we do right by our families.”
