After a long standoff between one of the most powerful broadcasting distributors in the world and the largest cable television distributor in North Carolina, an agreement finally has been reached.
The ACC Network, which is operated by ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, and Charter/Spectrum announced on Wednesday the network will be carried on the distributor’s airwaves. The sports network is set to launch Aug. 22.
“This agreement will allow Spectrum to continue delivering to its customers popular Disney content, makes possible future distribution by Spectrum of Disney streaming services, and will begin an important collaborative effort to address the significant issue of piracy mitigation,” Tom Montemagno, EVP, Programming Acquisition for Charter, said in a statement.
The network already had broadcast agreements in place with DirecTV and Hulu Live TV.
The ACC Network, a joint venture between the conference and ESPN, will be a 24/7 national network that will showcase ACC sports. Approximately 450 live games, including 40 football games during the regular season and 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, will be broadcast on an annual basis. It also will feature news shows and original programming. The network and its digital component, ACC Network Extra, will feature 1,350 ACC events in the first year.
All games broadcast on the ACC Network will be available to pay TV subscribers through the ESPN app.