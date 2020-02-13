The Appalachian State men's basketball team fell on the road to defending Sun Belt champion Georgia State 76-65 on Thursday evening at GSU Sports Arena.
How the Mountaineers lost
Appalachian State struggled very early in the game and found itself in a deep hole in the first half. The Mountaineers had just three points after the first 11 minutes of the game. They found themselves down 25-5 by the 8:30 mark.
The second half was stronger for the Mountaineers. They shot 39 percent from the field, compared to the 26.7 percent showing in the first. But Georgia State was just as consistent. The Panthers finished 52% from behind the arc as a team, knocking down 13 threes. Four different Panthers were in double-digit scoring.
The big play
At the 10-minute mark of the first half, Georgia State jumped out to a 20-3 lead after consecutive 3-pointers from Justin Roberts, Kavonte Ivery and Corey Allen.
Stars
Appalachian State: Kendall Lewis 24 points, 7 rebounds; O'Showen Williams 17 points, 3 rebounds; Justin Forrest 11 points, 6 assists.
Georgia State: Justin Roberts 17 points, 4 assists; Nelson Phillips 16 points, 4-5 3PT, 2 steals; Kane Williams 15 points, 7 rebounds.
Records
Appalachian State: 14-12, 8-7 Sun Belt.
Georgia State: 16-9, 9-5 Sun Belt.
Up next
Appalachian State: Saturday at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Georgia State: Saturday vs. Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.