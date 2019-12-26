CHAPEL HILL — Roy Williams doesn’t want to think about his place in history right now.
Heck, ask those who know him, and they’ll all tell you Williams doesn’t want to talk about himself pretty much ever.
Yes, he’s closing in on his mentor’s career victory total. Williams finally notched career win No. 878 on Dec. 22 in Las Vegas, when North Carolina beat UCLA 74-64. Dean Smith finished with 879 — all of them at Carolina — fourth all-time in NCAA Division I.
With Yale visiting the Smith Center on Monday night, Williams is just one away. But he doesn’t give a hoot about that right now.
Right now Williams is focused on, well, right now. He’s trying to solve problems with his young, beat-up Tar Heels team that had lost four games in a row and five out of six before beating the Bruins.
It’s like an itch in the middle of his back, one he cannot reach to scratch.
“Oh gosh, guys, it’s been frustrating so say the least,” Williams said after the UCLA victory. “At the start of the season we think that Sterling (Manley) and Cole (Anthony) are going to be two guys in our top six, and they're hurt and not even here today. But that’s excuses. North Carolina still plays, and it’s a really young team playing now.”
That’s changed things. Williams is notorious for hoarding timeouts, letting his team figure things out on the floor. He has called several early timeouts this season — especially during the losing streak — often just to yell at his guys about effort.
“It’s hard for a freshman at North Carolina,” Williams said, “because everybody expects you to win every game. And then you start feeling that stress if you don't do it. I tell them, ‘Just do the best you can do. Do what I ask you to do.’ That usually works.”
History says Williams, 69, will figure it out.
History says the 2007 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has averaged 28.1 wins per season, led teams to 18 first-place finishes in the Big 12 or ACC, and won seven conference tournaments. History says Williams has been to nine Final Fours and won three national championships.
History says Williams will make history at some point in the days ahead — perhaps Monday night — even if he doesn’t want to talk about it.
That’s OK. People who know Roy Williams and who knew Dean Smith will talk about it for him.
