Postgame criticism of officiating by Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey will cost him $20,000.
Brey has been fined and reprimanded by the ACC for his comments after his Fighting Irish lost 85-84 to No. 5 Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey not happy with officiating in loss to #FSU. pic.twitter.com/NJojgRDPw4— Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) January 26, 2020
Brey was critical of some of the crew's calls, especially late in the game, the Associated Press reported. He questioned a traveling call and a technical on the Notre Dame bench.
"We're treated by the officials like we haven't brought football as a full member, but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV," Brey said. "Are you kidding me? ... I'm frustrated, man. ... You got to be kidding me, man. We're in the league, too. C'mon."
Brey walked off the interview podium and continued to criticize the officials, specifically mentioning referee John Gaffney.
The league said Brey violated its sportsmanship policy and said his fine would be sent to the Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship account.
“Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics," the ACC's policy states. "Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office.”
The ACC did not comment further.
