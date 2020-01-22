new unc logo 042115

The 2020 football schedule for North Carolina. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.

Sept. 4: At Central Florida

Sept. 12: Auburn (at Atlanta)

Sept. 19: James Madison

Sept. 26: Georgia Tech

Oct. 3: At Virginia

Oct. 10: Virginia Tech

Oct. 17: At Duke

Oct. 24: At Miami

Nov. 7: Connecticut

Nov. 14: Pitt

Nov. 21: At Boston College

Nov. 27: N.C. State

