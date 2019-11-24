MORAGA, Calif. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 16 points, Kayla Jones posted her first double-double and No. 14 N.C. State defeated Saint Mary’s 87-70 on Sunday to give the Wolfpack its seventh straight 5-0 start to a season.
The Wolfpack took command over the first half of the third quarter with a 15-3 run during which Jones scored seven points and Brown-Turner five.
The Gaels went 1 of 10 during that stretch.
N.C. State used an 11-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by Kai Crutchfield and another by Aislinn Konig, to take the lead for good in the first quarter.
Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jada Boyd and Grace Hunter finished with 13 points each, Crutchfield had 12 and sophomore Elissa Cunane had 10 with nine rebounds for N.C. State.
Taycee Wedin made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Gaels (2-3). Sam Simons and Emily Codding added 16 points each.
The Gaels made 16 of 34 3-point attempts but N.C. State sank 11 of their 22 and had a 42-14 edge in points in the paint. N.C. State shot 55% to 38% for Saint Mary’s.
