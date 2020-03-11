Winston-Salem State’s Division II Tournament basketball game at Indiana (Pa.) on Friday night will not have fans in attendance.
The NCAA sent out the directive in light of the coronavirus that is making its way through the United States.
The Rams' game is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the 5,000-seat Kovalchick Complex on the Indiana (Pa.) campus, about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh.
“We’ve been told there will be no fans,” said Etienne Thomas, WSSU’s athletics director who made the 435-mile trip with the team by bus today.
What Thomas is trying to get clarified, however, is whether parents of the players who are traveling will be allowed to watch.
“We have reached out to see what the guidelines are for family members,” Thomas said by phone.
Joe Lombardi, the veteran head coach of Indiana (Pa.), said there would be limited tickets for family members of the players and coaches.
"There will be some tickets for families," Lombardi said by phone. "It's a shame that fans won't be able to get in, but there will likely be around 120 or so combined from both teams who will get in."
The NCAA issued its statement in the middle of many Division I conference basketball tournaments. The NCAA Division I tournament will begin next week and will include games March 20 and 22 at the Greensboro Coliseum, but the directive from the NCAA includes all divisions.
“It has to be about safety, and while it's a shame there won’t be fans at the games, the alternative would be not to play the games at all and that would be a shame for the seniors who are winding down their careers,” Thomas said.
Thomas did not know how many WSSU fans and alumni had bought tickets for Friday’s game.
Indiana (Pa.) is hosting four games Friday with two Atlantic Region women’s games and two men’s games. The school, like WSSU, is on spring break.
Thomas wasn't sure whether Ken Winfrey and John Williams, WSSU's radio voices on WSNC-90.5, would be allowed to broadcast the game.
A spokesman in the Indiana sports information office said that more information would be available Thursday and that no statement would be coming tonight.
Thomas did say that with no fans allowed, games would be played on a truly neutral court.
“It will be strange to see no fans at the game, but that is what the reality is for this tournament,” Thomas said.
The NCAA Division II championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 5 in Atlanta, the day before the Division I championship game. The Division I national championship game will also be in Atlanta.
