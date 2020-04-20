The NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday. The News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal are catching up with players from A&T, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and the area for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Marcus Pettiford
School: N.C. A&T
Position: Offensive tackle
Measurements: 6 feet 4, 309 pounds
Career stats: 46 games, 42 starts; second team Associated Press FCS All-America pick as senior; 2019 MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year; three-time first-team All-MEAC offensive tackle; only player to start in all four of A&T's Celebration Bowl victories (right guard as freshman, right tackle as sophomore, left tackle as junior and senior); in final year played 521 regular-season snaps with one penalty (false start), just five missed assignments and team-high 27 knockdown blocks.
Question: How big of an obstacle is it for you that the coronavirus pandemic cancelled A&T’s Pro Day and the new HBCU Combine?
Answer: The biggest obstacle when I found out was just figuring out what I was going to do next. I had a choice to make. Should I stay in Georgia and continue training there? Or should I go back home to Greensboro while I still could?
I decided to go to Greensboro just in case travel got shut down. It wasn’t about football. It was about making sure I had a place to stay.
At first when I got back home, I was training at A&T’s facilities, using the weight room and doing field work on their field. But after about a week, that’s when A&T had to shut everything down. I ended up buying a couple of (resistance) bands, just so I could do something at the house to work on core strength, using my own body weight.
There’s a field near my house where I can go to get a little bit of work in, focusing on technique. I’m just using a lot of stuff I learned at A&T and from trainers in Georgia. I brought that stuff home with me so I can work on myself on my own.
Where were you training in Georgia, and what were you working on?
I was working out at Ultimate 48 Fitness (in Lawrenceville, 30 miles northwest of Atlanta), a gym that has a specialized program for NFL Combine work. I was working with (owner) Manny Rodriguez and (trainer) B.J. Clay.
They’re big on up-and-coming players. The group I was with was all guys focused on NFL prep. There was a lot of Combine practice, and they helped me get stronger. I was working with a nutritionist, and they have a chiropractor on staff. They taught me a lot on how to take care of my body, especially things to do at the end of a workout. It was educational.
I put on about 30 pounds after leaving A&T, but it’s good weight. It’s been a big jump. When I started training in Georgia I weighed 275 pounds. Now I’m right around 310, but my body fat has stayed the same at 18 or 19 percent.
With no Pro Day, how do you get yourself seen by NFL teams?
I’ve had to do all (seven of) the Combine drills on my own and have somebody film me, so I could send those out to NFL scouts.
I have done a lot of interviews with people, and that’s helped to keep my name out there. My agent, Edward Davis, he stays in contact with NFL scouts to make sure they know who I am and that I’m still on their radar.
Which teams have shown the most interest?
I just recently had a conversation with the Chargers’ scout for this area. That’s been the biggest thing to happen during this pandemic.
Besides the Chargers, no one has reached out to me yet to follow up, at least in person. I’ve filled out a lot of forms and questionnaires. I'm expecting to hear back from the Giants.
Has playing on the same line as Brandon Parker (Raiders) and across from Darryl Johnson (Bills) helped get you noticed?
Oh, I’m sure it has. I’ve been a starter at A&T for four years, and I’ve been on the NFL radar the last two. I know this past year it helped when I got (MEAC) offensive lineman of the year and won my fourth Celebration Bowl. I had a lot of good games this year.
Stuff like that gives me a little edge. I can tell people, ‘Hey, I played against guys in the league already.’ I played alongside Brandon Parker. I played against Bam (Darryl Johnson) every day in practice. I played against (S.C. State defensive tackle) Javon Hargrave when I was just a freshmen, and he’s had NFL success.
For you, would it be better to be a late-round draft pick, or a free agent so you pick your own place to sign?
If you ask a lot of people that question, you’re going to get a lot of different answers.
The people I’ve talked to say going undrafted is actually an advantage, just because if you’re a preferred free agent you can ultimately choose the team that’s the best fit for you.
Once you get to camp, it’s the same for everybody: You show them what you’ve got. … I mean, it would be a great feeling to be drafted, to hear your name called. But I’ve heard a lot of good things about going undrafted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.