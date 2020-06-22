RALEIGH — The N.C. State season football opener at Louisville has been moved one day earlier, to Wednesday, Sept. 2, because of festivities related to the rescheduled Kentucky Derby.
The 146th Derby weekend, April 30-May 2 in Louisville, was pushed back to Sept. 3-5. The State-Louisville game had been scheduled for Sept. 3, which now coincides with "Thurby," a traditionally highly attended event.
Louisville's Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are neighbors, with the facilities located in close proximity to one another and many Derby event attendees park at the football stadium.
Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup will be announced.
