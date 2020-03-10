The N.C. State men’s basketball team is back on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into its ACC Tournament opener at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Wolfpack’s profile heading into the postseason:
The numbers
Records
- 19-12 overall
- 10-10 ACC
- 14-4 home
- 5-7 away
- 0-1 neutral
Vs. Quadrants in NCAA NET rankings
- Quadrant 1: 4-5
- Quadrant 2: 4-5
- Quadrant 3: 5-2
Wins and losses
- Best win: vs. Duke (No. 6 Net), 88-66.
- Worst loss: at Boston College (No. 153 NET), 71-68.
Computer rankings
- NET: 53.
- BPI (ESPN’s Basketball Power Index): 45.
- Ken Pomeroy: 51.
- Jeff Sagarin: 45.
The case for the Wolfpack
If N.C. State wins the ACC Tournament, the Wolfpack will be in the NCAA Tournament field. It’s that simple. But barring an epic four-game run at the Greensboro Coliseum, State will be seeking one of 36 at-large bids to the 68-team field that will be announced Sunday evening.
What can the Pack hang its hat on? Wins over three teams ahead of State in the NCAA’s NET rankings (Duke, Wisconsin and Virginia) and a .500 record in the ACC, which isn’t as strong this season but is still a power conference.
A victory over the Pittsburgh-Wake Forest winner would set up a quarterfinal matchup with Duke and a chance to enhance the Pack’s resume.
The case against
N.C. State is 4-5 against teams in Quadrant 1 and 4-5 against teams in Quadrant 2 of the NET rankings. Not bad, but not great. More concerning are the Pack’s two losses to teams in Quadrant 3 (North Carolina at home and Boston College on the road). Being swept by the worst UNC team since Matt Doherty’s 2001-02 squad went 8-20 also is not a good look to put before the selection committee.
A loss to the Pittsburgh-Wake Forest winner in the second round of the ACC Tournament after a 3-4 finish to the regular season could relegate State to the NIT.
At-large outlook
The NCAA’s NET rankings are not the only numbers the selection committee will look at Sunday afternoon in determining who gets the 36 available at-large bids, but for the sake of this exercise they’re the ones we’ll use.
Three teams that were ahead of N.C. State through Monday in the NCAA’s NET rankings lost in their conference tournaments: San Diego State (Mountain West, No. 4), BYU (West Coast, No. 9) and Northern Iowa (Missouri Valley, No. 48). So, that’s at least two and maybe three of the 36 at-large bids gone.
Who should Pack fans root for this week?
If a conference with no teams ranked ahead of N.C. State in NET is won by a so-called Cinderella, it shouldn’t hurt the Wolfpack’s chances of getting an at-large bid. What State has to worry about this week is someone from one of the other nine conferences who is ranked behind the Pack in NET winning its tournament and essentially taking away one of the 32 or 33 at-large bids likely remaining.
These are the conferences to watch, and these are the teams State fans should root for to win their tournament:
• ACC, 3 (Duke, No. 6; Louisville, No. 8; Florida State, No. 10; Virginia, No. 42).
• American Athletic, 3 (Houston, No. 20; Wichita State, No. 41; Cincinnati, No. 51).
• Atlantic 10, 3 (Dayton, No. 2; Richmond, No. 38; Saint Louis, No. 49).
• Big East, 7 (Creighton, No. 11; Villanova, No. 13; Seton Hall, No. 15; Butler, No. 19; Marquette, No. 26; Providence, No. 37; Xavier, No. 45).
• Big Ten, 11 (Michigan State, No. 7; Ohio State, No. 16; Maryland, No. 18; Wisconsin, No. 24; Michigan, No. 25; Rutgers, No. 32; Purdue, No. 33; Iowa, No. 34; Penn State, No. 35; Illinois, No. 39; Minnesota, No. 44).
• Big 12, 5 (Kansas, No. 1; Baylor, No. 5; West Virginia, No. 17; Texas Tech, No. 22; Oklahoma, No. 46).
• Pac-12, 6 (Oregon, No. 12; Arizona, No. 14; Colorado, No. 23; Stanford, No. 31; Southern California, No. 43; Arizona State, No. 52).
• Southeastern, 6 (Kentucky, No. 21; Auburn, No. 27; Florida, No. 28; LSU, No. 29; Arkansas, No. 47; Mississippi State, No. 50).
• West Coast, 2 (Goanzaga, No. 3; St. Mary’s, Calif., No. 30).
If all nine tournaments are won by teams ranked ahead of N.C. State, that would leave 37 or 38 teams (depending on Northern Iowa’s fate) including the Wolfpack for 32 or 33 at-large spots. The next thing State fans want to root for is teams not too far ahead of the Pack in the NET rankings to lose early in their conference tournaments, preferably to teams at least 10-15 spots behind State in the NET so they don’t jump ahead.
Five of those teams for Pack fans to root against would be:
• Cincinnati, vs. TBD, 1 p.m. Friday in the American Athletic tournament (ESPN2).
• Saint Louis, vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Atlantic 10 tournament (NBC Sports).
• Arizona State, vs. TBD, 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament (FS1).
• Arkansas, vs. Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. Wednesday in the SEC tournament (SEC Network).
• Mississippi State, vs. TBD, 3 p.m. Friday in the SEC tournament (ESPN).
Coach Kevin Keatts' take
“When we think about the NCAA Tournament, obviously we’re excited and we hope to hear our name called on Sunday. We answered all the critics from last year.
“One group would say, ‘Your non-conference schedule wasn’t strong enough.’ We now have a non-conference schedule that’s below 100 (in RPI).
“Another group would say, ‘You didn’t beat any of the guys who were ahead of you.’ If you look at our Quad 1 wins, they’re pretty impressive, especially going to Virginia and winning, beating Duke at home, beating Wisconsin who’s shared the Big Ten title, winning at Syracuse. We’re one of the only ACC teams that went to a strong mid-major place and won at UNCG. When you look at Arkansas-Little Rock, they won their conference. If UNCG didn’t lose to Chattanooga, we’d have five Quad 1 wins. … Our resume looks good, but I’m not on the committee.”
