The 2020 N.C. State football schedule. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.
Sept. 3: At Louisville
Sept. 12: Mississippi State
Sept. 19: At Troy
Sept. 26: Delaware
Oct. 3: Florida State
Oct. 10: Duke
Oct. 17: At Clemson
Oct. 31: Wake Forest
Nov. 7: Boston College
Nov. 14: At Syracuse
Nov. 21: Liberty
Nov. 27: At North Carolina
