ncsu logo 091219 wolf n.c. state

The 2020 N.C. State football schedule. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.

Sept. 3: At Louisville

Sept. 12: Mississippi State

Sept. 19: At Troy

Sept. 26: Delaware

Oct. 3: Florida State

Oct. 10: Duke

Oct. 17: At Clemson

Oct. 31: Wake Forest

Nov. 7: Boston College

Nov. 14: At Syracuse

Nov. 21: Liberty

Nov. 27: At North Carolina

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments