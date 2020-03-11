The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, following the leads of the NCAA and several other conferences, will not permit fans at the remainder of its men's and women's tournament games beginning Friday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
"Attendance will be restricted to players, coaches, officials, event staff, essential institutional staff, conference staff, credentialed media and student-athlete guests," a statement from the league read. "This is based on the current climate surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19)."
The A&T men defeated Howard 86-77 tonight in a quarterfinal game and will play the Coppin State-Norfolk State winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. The championship is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The A&T women will face N.C. Central at noon Thursday in a quarterfinal game. If the Aggies win, they would play Md.-Eastern Shore at noon Friday in the semifinals. The championship will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.