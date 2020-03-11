meac logo 111617

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, following the leads of the NCAA and several other conferences, will not permit fans at the remainder of its men's and women's tournament games beginning Friday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

"Attendance will be restricted to players, coaches, officials, event staff, essential institutional staff, conference staff, credentialed media and student-athlete guests," a statement from the league read. "This is based on the current climate surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The A&T men defeated Howard 86-77 tonight in a quarterfinal game and will play the Coppin State-Norfolk State winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. The championship is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The A&T women will face N.C. Central at noon Thursday in a quarterfinal game. If the Aggies win, they would play Md.-Eastern Shore at noon Friday in the semifinals. The championship will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

