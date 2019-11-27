LR

Coach Drew Cronic of the Bears is 12-0 so far this season.

 Lenoir-Rhyne Photo

L-R 68, St. Aug's 7

L-R 28, Va. Union 11

L-R 34, Newberry 17

L-R 56, Mars Hill 28

L-R 63, UVA Wise 6

L-R 38, Tusculum 14

L-R 36, Carson-Newman 23

L-R 28, Limestone 20

L-R 20, Wingate 13

L-R 45, UNC Pembroke 31

L-R 49, Catawba 3

L-R 36, Miles 7

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments