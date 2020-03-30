GREENSBORO — The NBA season may be shut down, but the process continues for those pursuing the dream of playing in the league.
Greensboro native Kam Langley joined that group Saturday afternoon when he announced on Twitter that he has submitted his name for the NBA draft. As of noon Monday, he was one of 50 underclassmen to do so.
Ephesians 6:10 “Be Strong in the Lord & In his Mighty Power” ❤️🙏🏽🤝 pic.twitter.com/zjRUVsDYUY— Killa 🤘🏾 (@thekamlangley) March 28, 2020
But Langley also said he will not do anything to jeopardize his college eligibility in case he decides to return for his senior season at N.C. A&T.
Langley, who helped Southwest Guilford win the 2017 NCHSAA Class 4-A championship, averaged 9.4 points and 8.0 assists as a junior at A&T. He is already the MEAC’s all-time assists leader, with 632, including an NCAA-leading 247 in 31 games this season.
“For me it’s just getting some feedback,” the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior said today. “It’s just taking in the process, trying to enjoy the experience and seeing where it goes.”
The process began with a conversation Langley had with his parents, Toni and Keyford, and interim Aggies head coach Will Jones.
Jones “was the main one who wanted me to do it,” Kam said of entering the NBA draft process.
“I wanted to challenge him to really think about it and go out there and see how it would go,” said Jones, who compared the process to “a job interview.”
“My thing was Kam led the nation in assists,” Jones added. “In this day and age where you don’t have to be 6-foot-10 to be in the NBA and you have smaller guards, you have to go when you’re at your highest point. With him doing what he did and being a junior, I wanted him to test the waters and see what happens.”
In a typical year, NBA teams would bring in draft prospects, including underclassmen who have applied for the draft, for workouts in mid- to late-May. The league also is scheduled to hold its annual combine for draft prospects May 21-24 in Chicago, but only players who have committed to stay in the draft can be invited.
The deadline for college underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft process is 5 p.m. June 15 and the draft is scheduled for June 25, although that date could change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between now and the deadline, Langley hopes to hear from NBA officials about whether he’s likely to be drafted. But just as important is getting feedback on his game should he return to A&T for his final season of eligibility.
“He’s put himself in a position to have people pay attention to what he did,” Jones said. “Talking to a couple of NBA scouts before the virus really affected things, they said Kam would definitely be somebody who would get some workouts in and have a chance to see exactly what he could do.”
The biggest question about Langley’s game is his shooting. His field-goal percentage has declined each season at A&T, from .515 his freshman year to .456 his sophomore year and .441 in 2019-20. His free-throw shooting percentage has dropped from .711 as a freshman to .520 as a junior. The numbers are even more stark from three-point range, where his percentage has gone from .357 to .280 to .176.
“The main improvement that everyone wants to see in my game is me having a consistent jump shot,” he said. “I can shoot the ball. I just don’t shoot enough in the game.”
Jones is less concerned about Langley’s shooting because of the way the NBA has evolved to “a specialist league.”
“If you’re drafted to make threes, they want you to make threes,” the Aggies’ coach said. “If you’re drafted to rebound, they want you to rebound. Kam is a specialist. He’s a true point guard. Obviously, if Kam had the opportunity to play in the NBA it would be because he is a true point guard who knows the offense and sees people when other players can’t see people. He doesn’t have a problem with sharing the basketball.
“Yes, they would work on his jump shot. They would work on the mechanics of him shooting free throws, and he’s going to continue to work on those things. … But he’s one of the best in the country at distribution.”
Langley hopes he’ll get the opportunity to display that skill and others for NBA teams at some point during the draft process. He continues to work out with his brothers — former Greensboro College guard K.J. and UNCG freshmen Keyshaun and Kobe — and went for a 3-mile run with them this morning.
“I just want to show (NBA teams) that I’m a good all-around basketball player who can do everything on the floor and will do anything to help my team win,” Kam said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.