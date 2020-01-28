GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has won seven of its last eight games, and the Aggies have scored an average of 92 points during that stretch, playing an uptempo style that pushes the pace and shares the wealth.
There’s a word for that.
Fun.
Point guard Kam Langley finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Aggies to an 82-67 victory over Delaware State on Monday night, A&T’s 20th consecutive MEAC victory at home in the Corbett Center.
Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, likely made a little school history for the Aggies (6-1 MEAC, 10-12 overall). There’s no record of an A&T player ever finishing with a triple-double before Langley's big night in "Club Corbett."
Interim coach Will Jones, who is 7-2 since taking over for suspended head coach Jay Joyner the day after Christmas, has turned Langley loose.
“We’re having a lot of fun,” Langley said. “Coach Jones wants us to play free and play to our strengths, so that gets us out and running. And running is fun. … We’re pushing the tempo. The wings run. The bigs run to the rim. When we run, the lane is going to open up for me a lot.”
Langley has averaged 7.6 points in 89 career games as an Aggie. But in the last three games he has averaged 17.7 points.
“Defenses can’t set up against us and back off of Kam,” Jones said. “We’re playing faster, and so the lane opens. We’ve got guys who can make threes, and so now … you can’t spare anybody. You’ve got to be there at the 3-point line, and that opens the lane, too. And Kam’s pushing through there. I’ve told him, ‘If nobody stops you, go all the way to the basket.’
“It’s extremely hard for anybody to stay in front of Kam when we’re pushing it possession after possession,” Jones added. “You’re trying to get back, set up a zone or set up in your man-to-man defense, and he’s already downhill. Kam’s so smart and he sees the whole floor. In the past, you could sit down and stay in front of him, adjust your defense to keep him out of the lane. But in this style, he picks his spots and gets to the basket.”
He’s not alone.
Ron Jackson, a senior power forward, finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds against Del State. The Aggies’ leading scorer is now averaging a double-double (14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds), his numbers going up along with A&T’s tempo.
“We’re taking advantage of our athleticism,” Jackson said. “One through five, we’re one of the most athletic teams in this league. We’ve got a couple of wise point guards, so there’s some alley-oops in there, some dunks, some fast-paced points. …
“It’s pretty fun to get out there and run. We’re playing basketball, a game that’s supposed to be fun. And the way we’re playing, fast paced, that really is a lot of fun.”
Backup point guard Fred Cleveland, a freshman, scored 16 points. Senior shooting guard Andre Jackson scored 10. Ty Lyons, a sophomore wing, scored six points on three dunks.
“From the first game I took over,” Jones said, “I think they saw that each and every night, it can be somebody else having a big night. We’ve pushed the possessions, so there’s enough possessions for everybody to be successful. It’s something in practice we continue to work on: moving the ball, sharing the ball, make somebody else have to (help) guard you, and then pass it to the open guy.
“We have good players, and they’ve bought into playing together. … The result is we’ve got four or five guys each game in double-figures. They believe. They know they can be successful.”
And now comes maybe the biggest game of the regular season.
A&T will host first-place Norfolk State (6-0, 10-11) on Saturday night, a matchup of the MEAC’s highest-scoring team against arguably the league’s best defensive team.
It’s the only time the Aggies and Spartans meet in the regular season.
“It’s a very key game. Huge game. Huge,” Langley said. “This could end up being a tie-breaker to see who wins the conference. It’s the two best teams in the MEAC, at least in my opinion, and we’re both fighting for that No. 1 spot in the MEAC. It should be a fun game.”
There’s that word again: Fun.
