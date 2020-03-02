DURHAM — N.C. State had already lost control.
The Wolfpack saw first-half leads trickle out and its offense dry up while trying to hang with Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
But the dagger came from the right hand of Cassius Stanley, sending an alley-oop through the net and thwarting any chance of a Wolfpack resurgence.
The 88-69 loss to the 12th-ranked team in the nation could’ve been another N.C. State statement, much like its 22-point win while hosting the Blue Devils on Feb. 22. Instead, it leaves the Wolfpack (9-10 ACC, 18-12 overall) sitting on the bubble with one regular-season game against Wake Forest and the ACC Tournament left to find more security.
Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s bracket analyst, said this afternoon that a State win would’ve pushed them into the last at-large spot for the NCAA Tournament in his projection. The Wolfpack, with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 55, owns a win over Duke and over Virginia (by 22), but it also has lost its only matchups against No. 7 Florida State and No. 10 Louisville and lost twice to Georgia Tech and to last-place North Carolina.
“You’ve got to be able to respond to runs," said Jericole Hellems, a State sophomore, "and Duke had a couple of runs for us, and we didn’t respond like we were supposed to.”
State was already in trouble before Stanley’s slam that went viral during the game. Duke’s late shift to a zone defense in the first half allowed the Blue Devils to poke away at their deficit. It was one of two they thwarted in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wolfpack led by seven before Duke pulled ahead the first time, thanks to a surge off the bench from Blue Devils walk-on Justin Robinson. When Duke garnered its first lead, 25-23 on a Robinson dunk, State responded with a 9-0 run to take control again.
From there, the Duke defense struck.
“The zone made us not as aggressive,” Wolfpack guard Devon Daniels said. “In the first half, we were getting to the bucket, setting screens and getting out on the fast break. And then we let the zone affect us too much.”
And Daniels was right. State had 22 points in the lane during the first half. In the second, it had 14. The flashes inside from Markell Johnson and Daniels went to the wayside, as well as the overall impact of DJ Funderbunk.
Funderbunk, the 6-foot-10 junior forward, had 11 points. But none of those came in the final six minutes of the first half, where the Wolfpack tried to fight off Duke’s push. And in the second half, he chipped in a field goal and two free throws, largely neutralized for the rest of the game until he was subbed out for good with 5:48 remaining.
It was a sharp contrast from his 21 points and nine rebounds against Duke last month.
“D.J.’s a big part of our team,” Daniels said. “I don’t think as a team, we didn’t really have like a flow going in the second half. We were kind of stagnant overall.”
Duke flipped the interior advantage to its favor, scoring 32 paint points in the second half alone. Two of those came from Stanley’s slam that charged up the home advantage.
“They were able to get out and get the crowd involved, and that certainly worked against us,” State coach Kevin Keatts said. “When we don’t value the possession, and we don’t make winning plays down the stretch, we come out on the short end of the stick.”
