How universities in Greensboro and Winston-Salem and those with Football Bowl Subdivision programs in North Carolina stand regarding athletes returning to campus, whether athletes are required to sign waivers and whether the athletics departments will release data to the public about positive COVID-19 tests among athletes.
Appalachian State
Athletes returning: App State had pockets of student-athletes return in clusters on June 15 and June 22. Another group will come to campus on Monday, and that's significant because it's the remaining football players and the start of the men's and women's basketball teams returning.
Waivers: None.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: No. Cases will be reported through the university's COVID tracker webpage but will not differentiate whether students with positive tests are student-athletes.
A&T
Athletes returning: A&T athletes are not on campus for summer classes or workouts. Women’s basketball players returned Thursday, and men’s basketball and football players can return Sunday. Everyone else will return in August. Some track and field athletes live in Greensboro, and A&T will make provisions for them to begin conditioning.
Waviers: No. The university is still working on a community mitigation statement/pledge. "It will focus on the shared responsibilities we have with and toward each other to keep each other safe," athletics director Earl Hilton writes. "The statement will be for all A&T students, not just student-athletes."
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Undetermined. "I am not sure if we have discussed that in any detail," Hilton writes. "I will need to check with others to see if we can, should or will share that data. My inclination would be to share, but I cannot commit to that today. ... I’m just not sure what our institutional comfort level will be with medical-type data."
Charlotte
Athletes returning: Athletes returning: Football and men's and women's basketball players began returning to campus for voluntary workouts June 15. Other athletes could begin returning July 1.
Waivers: The university did not respond to a request about this topic.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Yes.
Duke
Athletes returning: Football players will be back starting July 12 as part of a phased return. Other athletes' dates: women's soccer July 21; volleyball July 27; and field hockey, men's and women's cross country and men's soccer July 29. Members of the men's and women's basketball programs are tentatively scheduled to return Aug. 2.
Waivers: No.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Undecided.
East Carolina
Athletes returning: ECU started bringing athletes back June 9 – roughly 30 members of the football team returned that day – with the rest of the football players and athletes in other sports coming back over the next three to four weeks.
Waivers: Yes. All athletes who have reported have signed a document that, in principle, is an “acknowledgement of risk” form. The form also stats that the athlete agrees "to voluntarily assume all risks related to the COVID-19 virus" and waives and releases the university, athletics department, employees, trustees and others from liability if the athlete contracts the virus.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Yes.
North Carolina
Athletes returning: Football players are back on campus. Basketball players will return next week.
Waivers: No.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: No. No. "When an individual in the Carolina community tested at Campus Health tests positive for COVID-19, the University notifies the Orange County Health Department and will conduct contact tracing of those individuals who meet the CDC definition of close contacts," Steve Kirschner, UNC's senior associate athletics director for communications, wrote recently. "These close contacts will be provided instructions regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for potential symptoms. Carolina will not publicly provide information about specific individuals or cases."
N.C. State
Athletes returning: The football team has returned. Plans are in place for other teams, but details have not been released.
Waviers: None.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: No. State might acknowledge institutional results, but the athletics department won’t specifically release numbers.
UNCG
Athletes returning: "Our returners are back in Greensboro, men and women," says athletics director Kim Record. "Not all of them are back, but the ones who are, by NCAA rule, can participate in voluntary workouts. We have screened them for COVID and cleared them, and we're following university protocols on that."
Waivers: No.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Undetermined. "We are not going to proactively put out the test results," Record says. "We'll do what the university has been doing as it relates to (coronavirus). We're pretty much following the university procedure as it relates to all students."
Wake Forest
Athletes returning: Almost all football players are back on or near campus.
Waivers: No.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: No.
Winston-Salem State
Athletes returning: The football team is expected to report Aug. 4.
Waivers: It’s not known yet whether athletes will sign waivers once they arrive on campus.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: “I’ve reached out to our legal team here on campus but I haven’t heard back as of yet,” said Etienne Thomas, WSSU’s athletics director.
