BLACKSBURG, Va. — Quincy Patterson to the rescue.
Virginia Tech starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro, N.C., native won the hearts of fans winning his first two career starts. He had the offense humming along once again in the first half against North Carolina erasing a 10-point deficit with 244 yards of total offense.
The feel-good story took another unexpected turn when the former Dudley High School star suffered an ugly left leg injury in the final minute of the second quarter. Replays showed his leg getting stuck in the turf and bending in the wrong direction.
While former starting quarterback Ryan Willis made a cameo appearance — he threw an 11-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton — Tech turned the keys over to third-stringer Quincy Patterson who managed to pull out a wild 43-41 victory in six overtimes.
The NCAA's new overtime rule came into play after the fourth overtime, so the game ended with the teams alternating two-point conversions. Not only was the game the longest in the history of both programs, it was the longest in ACC history.
Khalil Ladler stopped both North Carolina’s two-point attempts in the backfield. He stopped Michael Carter on UNC’s first try that would have won the Tar Heels the game. The safety followed that up by sacking quarterback Sam Howell in the sixth overtime.
Patterson won the game with a run over the left side of the offensive line.
North Carolina had a chance to win the game with a 35-yard field goal in the third overtime, but Noah Ruggles missed wide right while Tech missed a 42-yarder that would have won the game in the fourth overtime.
After exchanging field goals in the first overtime, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell converted a third-and-7 with a swing pass to running back Javonte Williams down to the 8-yard line where Howell hit Beau Corrales for an 8-yard touchdown two plays later.
Tech answered with Patterson throwing a 18-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton on a fourth-and-3. North Carolina was called for holding on the ball, but Hazelton didn’t have any issues bringing down the one-handed grab.
Hooker, who completed eight of 12 passes for 127 yards, threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to fellow Greensboro Hokie Tre Turner, who played at Northwest Guilford.
It wasn’t pretty at times with Tech taking a conservative approach to let Patterson get a feel for the game. It paid off when Patterson broke a 55-yard touchdown run that tied the game up 31-31 with 4:31 to go. The redshirt freshman set up his first career touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson.
Tech’s defense helped get the game into overtime forcing a pair of three-and-outs in the final minutes sacking quarterback Sam Howell on both drives (Divine Deablo and Norell Pollard each got to the quarterback).
North Carolina’s offense had a hard time rekindling the success it had in the first quarter outside an 8-play, 71-yard scoring drive right out of halftime and a trick play late in the game. .
Howell gave the Tar Heels a 31-24 lead in the fourth when he hit Antonie Green for a 63-yard touchdown off a flea flicker that started with a reverse.
At the start of the game, Virginia Tech fans had flashbacks to recent lopsided home losses when North Carolina needed less than a minute to go 75 yards for a score. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell hit Dazz Hewsome for a 47-yard touchdown with 14:12 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
Newsome outrain both Tech’s safeties (Chamarri Conner and Divine Deablo) up the field. North Carolina running back Michael Carter also had a long 28-yard run on the drive right through the heart of Tech’s defensive front. Newsome added a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
After Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker fumbled a snap at his own 34-yard line, North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles added a 26-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
The Tar Heels offense pretty much did anything they wanted in the first quarter putting up 152 yards (99 passing) with eight first downs.
Virginia Tech’s offense shrugged off the turnover and managed to go toe-to-toe with its ACC rival.
Turner, who missed the last two games, got going late on Tech’s final possession of the quarter. He had three catches for 74 yards including the career-long 55-yarder. He was wide-open down’s Tech sideline for the score with two seconds on the clock to make it 10-7.
Tech added a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes of the half to take a 21-17 lead into the break.
The Hokies running back Deshawn McClease capped off an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left int he half. It was the third straight game with a touchdown for McClease (a first in his career). The drive featured nice 20-yard leaping grab by James Mitchell, and first down runs by Hooker and McClease.
Tech kept the pressure up by forcing a quick three-and-out then going right back down the field. McClease broke a 24-yard run and Keene put the team back in the red zone with an 18-yard catch.
The Hokies got inside the 15-yard line where the drive almost stalled when Hooker went down with his injury. He came out of the game for third down, but former starter Ryan Willis came into the game and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton. Hazelton made an impressive over the shoulder catch while getting shoved out of the sidelines.
